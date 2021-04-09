Last year was a terrible one for most people and companies out there. That applies to the automotive industry in particular, as the lack of mobility also implied a lack of demand for new cars. That was mostly the case but some car makers actually had a decent run. Bentley, for example, announced that 2020 was its best year ever in terms of sales, while Rolls-Royce said that customers decided to spend more on their cars and truly make them unique while bored at home.

2021 seems to be off to a good start for Rolls-Royce as the British car maker just announced record-breaking sales figures for the first quarter of the year. According to a press release issued today, Rolls-Royce has delivered the highest-ever first quarter sales results in the marque’s 116-year history in the first three months of 2021. Between 1 January and 31 March, the company sold 1,380 motor cars to customers, up 62% on the same period in 2020 and surpassing the previous first quarter record set in 2019.

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made a strong start to 2021, reflected today in our first quarter sales figures, which are the highest in our 116-year history. With robust order books across our product range, particularly for the new Ghost and Cullinan, sales growing in key markets and Bespoke commissions running at record levels, our business is in excellent shape. We have every reason to be optimistic for the remainder of 2021,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Sales growth was seen in all markets, with the strongest in China, US and Asia Pacific. Demand for all Rolls-Royce models is extremely buoyant, particularly the new Ghost launched in 2020, and the superluxury SUV, Cullinan, with order books extending well into the second half of 2021. There’s also no sign of slowing down Bespoke commissions too, the demand remaining high throughout the first three months.