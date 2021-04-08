The upcoming 2022 BMW iX electric crossover was spotted earlier this week in South Carolina. Judging by its bodykit, this is likely the Essence Shadow Line with high-gloss Shadow Line exterior ornaments in black chrome. Since BMW will initially only bring the iX xDrive50 to the U.S., we’re likely looking at that specific model. Inside, there are three levels of design to choose from: Interior Design Loft, Interior Design Suite and Interior Design Atelier. Most of the materials used from trims, fabrics and leather upholsteries are manufactured out of renewable and/or sustainable materials, but there are also two choices of pure, real leather.

Powering the iX xDrive50 will be a pair of electric motors, one at each axle. These motors are part of BMW’s fifth-gen eDrive power units, which combine the electric motor, transmission and all requisite electronics into one module. The fifth-gen eDrive units make 30-percent more power than any previous BMW electric motor, while operating at 93-percent efficiency. They also use current-excited electric motors, rather than permanent-magnet motors, which entirely eliminates the need for rare earth materials.

The two drive units will make around 370 kW (500 horsepower) and will be powered by a battery pack larger than 100 kWh. Oddly, BMW wasn’t specific as to the battery density, simply claiming it to be larger than 100 kWh. With that large battery, though, the BMW iX is said to have a range of 600 km (373 miles) on the WLTP-cycle. For the U.S., BMW is claiming around 300 miles of range. The BMW iX xDrive50 is also said to have a 0-60 mph time of under five seconds, though BMW was unspecific.

In terms of charging, the BMW iX models will have 200 kW charging speed on compatible DC fast chargers. At that speed, the BMW iX can go from 10-80 percent battery in just 40 minutes. There’s also a quick ten-minute fast charge, that can quickly 120 km (75 miles) of charge to the BMW iX xDrive50 or 90 km (56 miles) to the xDrive40.

Some of the cooler features available on the BMW iX will be the massive panoramic sunroof, which will be the largest sunroof fitted to any BMW model and will also come with electrostatic shading. There will also be a Bowers & Wilkins 4D surround sound system, with thirty speakers, eight of which are in the car’s headrests. Being 4D, there are also magnetically controlled shakers in the front seats.

The list of exterior colors for the BMW iX comprises the following:

Alpine White uni

Sapphire Black metallic

Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect metallic

Mineral White metallic

Phytonic Blue metallic

Blue Ridge Mountain metallic

BMW Individual Storm Bay Blue metallic

BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic

We are also faced with six brand new, fashionable Aerodynamic Wheel designs coming in 20-inch, 21-inch or 22-inch dimensions as follows:

20″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1002

21″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1012 with 3D polished finish

21″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1011 with Bicolor look

21″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1010 with Bicolor 3D polished finish

22″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1021 with Multicolor 3D polished finish

22″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1020 with Bicolor 3D polished finish

Pricing for the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 will be released later this year, but BMW hints at an MSRP around the $85,000 mark.

[Photos published with approval from @sennamikakimi on Twitter]