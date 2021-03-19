Obviously, the new BMW M4 Competition is faster than its little sibling, the BMW M440i. At least, it’d better be, considering it has about 100 more horsepower and costs many thousands of dollars more. However, just how much faster is the new M4 than the M440i, both in a straight line and on a circuit? Joe Achilles found out in his latest video.

In this new video, Achilles gets a BMW M4 Competition together with an M440i xDrive to see just how much faster the new M4 is on a small handling circuit and then in a straight line.

The BMW M440i xDrive went out on the handling circuit first and was decently impressive but both its tires and brakes faded too quickly to set down a good lap time. After that, Achilles jumped into the BMW M4 and claimed it immediately felt like a completely different car; sharper steering, a better front end, better brakes, and more power, obviously. The M4 put down its lap a few seconds quicker than the M440i but the handling circuit was so small that the M4 didn’t get to really shine. On a longer track, with longer straights and more sweeping corners, it would demolish the M440i.

However, in the drag race, the power difference wasn’t as noticeable. The BMW M440i uses a 3.0 liter turbocharged I6 with 369 bhp and 369 lb-ft of torque. While the BMW M4 uses a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 with 503 bhp and 406 lb-ft of torque. The latter of which might be far more powerful but the former has all-wheel drive in this video, giving it better traction off the line.

You notice that extra traction in the drag race, as the M440i actually beat the M4 in the first race, though Achilles in his M4 got off to a bad start. After that, they ran two more consecutive races, to see the BMW M4 could redeem itself for the first loss. If you want t see which car won, check the video below.