Now that the buzz about the G80 BMW M3 and G84 BMW M4 is finally beginning to die down, the Bavarians have yet another monster reveal for us — the BMW i4. After the M3 and M4, the upcoming, all-electric BMW i4 is the most interesting and most exciting new model from Munich. Not only is it going to be our first look at the brand’s first electric performance car but also the first iteration of the 4 Series Gran Coupe body style. Naturally, we’re excited.

During a conference call earlier today, between some BMW executives and select members of the media (of which we were a part of), Frank Weber, board member in charge of BMW R&D, announced that the BMW i4 will debut in just two days time, on March 17. The news came as a bit of a surprise, as we weren’t expecting such short notice. Still, we’re excited nevertheless.

When the BMW i4 is officially revealed on Wednesday, it’s going to be the brand’s first all-electric sports car in history. The BMW i3 was a compact city car, the i8 wasn’t even all-electric, and the upcoming iX is a luxury SUV. None of those cars are what you’d expect from BMW. So it’s refreshing to finally see BMW developing a proper all-electric sport sedan, one that can compete with cars like the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Audi e-tron GT.

The upcoming i4 will be based on the upcoming 4 Series Gran Coupe, so seeing it in a couple of days will also be our first look at the new body style. It’s also said to have over 500 horsepower in its top-spec, from dual electric motors and all-wheel drive, while also having over 300 miles of range. With those specs, the BMW i4 will absolutely be able to compete with the Model 3 Performance on the road, though we are worried a bit about its price tag. Hopefully BMW can keep it around M3/M4 money, so as to make it affordable for more customers.

We can’t wait until Wednesday, now. We’re all finally going to see what BMW’s been working on in response to Tesla and whether or not BMW has deliver a competitive electric package.