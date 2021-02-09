When the Audi e-tron GT hits the road in Summer 2021, it’s only going to have two natural competitors; the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan, though the latter is more of a sibling than a competitor. However, it’s also going to gain another competitor by year’s end — the BMW i4.

Much like the e-tron GT, the BMW i4 is going to be an all-electric, all-wheel drive sedan with around 500 horsepower and over 200 miles of range. The specs may vary, depending on trim levels, but there are going to be competing models between the two cars. Though, we can’t get into the details of each car because the i4 hasn’t been revealed just yet.

Instead, we’re going to talk design. Both the Audi e-tron GT and BMW i4 initially launched with stunning concept cars and promises that most of the concept designs would make it to production. We’ve now seen the Audi e-tron GT and know that its final production form stayed about 99-percent true to its concept. Will the BMW i4 do the same? We don’t know but let’s assume that it will and compare its concept to the final production version of the e-tron GT.

Up front, the Audi e-tron GT has to take the win, here. The BMW i4 has many lovely designs but its grille just isn’t one of them. Many BMW enthusiasts are quick to point out that Audi also has enormous grilles and that’s true. However, the most Audi grilles are far more cohesive and attractive than the twin beaver-teeth that are the i4’s grilles. The i4 Concept’s headlights are cool and will likely end up looking like the new BMW M4’s headlights, which is no bad thing, but they can’t overcome the horrific new grille.

In profile, both cars are much more closely matched. The Audi e-tron GT is the more muscular looking car for sure, with its bulging wheel arches and sweeping C-pillar design. The BMW i4 isn’t too far off but it certainly looks a bit cleaner, more minimalist than the e-tron GT. So it’s clear that BMW is going more for a futuristic, high-tech design, rather than the e-tron GT’s sporty, muscular design. Personally, I think the Audi looks better but I get if someone likes the clean look of the Bimmer.

It might be a bit unfair to compare their rear ends, as the BMW i4 is just a concept but it really is quite bland back there. There’s almost no design to speak of and maybe that’s part of BMW’s more minimalist design. However, the Audi e-tron GT’s killer rear light bar, the BMW looks positively boring.

Things get even more interesting inside. The Audi e-tron GT is actually much sportier looking, which is unusual in a BMW comparison. It’s far more driver-focused and features a flat-bottomed, Alcantara steering wheel. While the BMW i4 is airy, clean and simple. Admittedly, we doubt the actual i4 production car looks anything like this on the inside but it’s all we have to go by right now. It’s actually very cool and, in terms of sheer wow-factor, it far exceeds the Audi. Let’s just hope BMW has the courage to keep it.

Overall, though, we have to give the win to the Audi e-tron GT. It’s a stunning car with a slick interior and a sporty, exciting design. The BMW i4 looks cool but in a more high-tech, clinical sort of way. If you want your performance EV sedan to exude some emotion and exciting (which of course we do, we’re car enthusiasts), then the Audi e-tron GT is the one for you.