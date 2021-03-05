The new BMW M135i didn’t get a lot of glowing reviews when it first came out. But sometimes, the car world just needs some time to adjust to the fact that the 1er is no longer a rear-wheel drive model. And that is a very controversial topic when it comes to the Bavarian brand. The new 1 Series is a better car than the old one overall, but for some people that doesn’t really matter. All they want is mind-numbing performance, and the looks and sounds to go with it.

The M135i delivers on those front in standard guise. Having driven it myself, when speaking about it, words like ‘capable’ and ‘exceeds expectations’ pop up. Sure, there’s always room for improvement, but overall, this is a fun to drive, FWD car, with a lot going for it. Can tuners like AC Schnitzer improve on that recipe? Well, the video below should shed some light, at least in the sound department.

The German tuner came up with a couple of upgrades for the exhaust and you can check out how much of a difference they make, courtesy of the two video below. The setup on this particular car is not exactly complicated. All that has been changed was the final silencer, with one made by AC Schnitzer. It’s entirely made of stainless steel and has the ‘Carbon Sport’ tailpipes installed. According to the tuner, this not only makes your car louder but improves the air flow as well and makes your car faster.

What you should also know is that there are other options available from AC Schnitzer or other tuners out there, should you want a different sound for your M135i. However, if you replace more of the exhaust, removing the Otto Particulate Filter this car comes with may be mandatory and that means your car will probably no longer be road-legal. This setup, on the other hand, includes the OPF and is perfectly fine with the current legislation in Europe.