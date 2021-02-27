A few weeks after the first videos, AC Schnitzer brings an update to their BMW 4 Series project.. The luxury coupe from Munich not only gets a series of aftermarket upgrades, but also a significant increase in power output. The two models tuned by the German shop are the 430i and M440i. A performance upgrade for the BMW M440d will follow in the future also. The AC Schnitzer performance upgrades for the 430i brings the standard power from 190 kW/258 HP/400 Nm to 220 kW/300 HP/470 Nm. The M440i xDrive also gets a significant power boost: from 275 kW/374 HP/500 Nm to 309 kW/420 HP/600 Nm.

The six-cylinder timbre is further enhanced by the AC Schnitzer exhaust system made of stainless steel with two “Carbon Sport” or “Sport” tailtrims (chromed or black) in right/left combination. An AC Schnitzer sports suspension is also included, lowering the car by approximately 15 – 25 mm. This translate into greater agility and sportiness. The pure suspension spring set comes a little deeper, even lowering the suspension by 30 millimeters.

Improving the downforce was one of AC Schnitzer’s goals. With front spoiler elements, front splitter, side skirts, rear roof spoiler and a carbon rear spoiler, the Aachen-based company supplies components for the production vehicle which provide more downforce at the front and rear axle. AC Schnitzer rear skirt protection foil and emblems (left and right) are also available.

For the wheel sets, AC Schnitzer has various options in its range. The AC1 alloy wheels in BiColor Silver/Anthracite or Anthracite (front: 8.5J x 20″ with 235/35 R 20 tires; rear: 10.0J x 20″ with 265/30 R 20 tires) and AC1 alloy wheels in BiColor Silver/Anthracite or Anthracite (front: 8.5J x 19″ with 225/40 R 19 tires; rear: 8.5J x 19″ with 255/35 R 19 tires) are available. All rims can also be optionally painted gloss black.

