It’s time to check out one of the most common triple-drag races once again, featuring the classic trifecta of high-performance German Autobahn monsters. That’s right, we’re here to see how the revised BMW M5 Competition compares against the recently revised Mercedes-AMG E63 S and the new Audi RS6.

So, how do the three cars compare on paper? Well, the BMW M5 Competition still uses the same S63 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 found on the pre-facelift model, with the same power output: 625 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 lb0ft) of torque. The only change done under the sheet metal is in the damping department, where the M5 now has the same hardware as the M8.

Then there’s the Mercedes. It uses a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 making 612 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, beating both the BMW and Audi in the twist-per-meter game. It uses a nine-speed automatic gearbox, has launch control and all-wheel drive to help it out. That goes for the Audi as well, as it comes fitted as standard with the quattro all-wheel drive system. It also has a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 but with ‘only’ 600 horsepower and 800 Nm(590 lb-ft) of torque. It too uses an eight-speed automatic gearbox with launch control, like the BMW.

The BMW M5 Competition is the lightest car in the test, checking in at 1,940 kg. The Mercedes-AMG E63 S comes in second, with a curb weight of 1,990 kg. Lastly, the Audi RS6 Avant is the heaviest of the trio, tipping the scales at a hefty 2,075 kg.

Who will win? I guess you already have your bets ready but this won’t be a simple drag race, as the surface is rather wet and the all-wheel drive systems will come into play. You also have to keep the weight factor in mind and that sounds good for the M5 which is the lightest car here. Let’s see how things went down!