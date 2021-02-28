Courtesy of Tomasz (@szafiasty), we bring you some new photos of the 2021 BMW M3, this time in Sapphire Black Metallic. There is no secret that we like the new G80 M3 and G82 M4 in darker colors. Mostly because they blend in better with the oversized blacked out grilles. There is also something special about darker hues on these new bold M cars, giving them a subdued, yet aggressive look.

Of course, you can always go as bold as you’d like. The launch colors are Isle of Man Green and Sao Paulo Yellow, two unique and flashy colors. But the options don’t stop there. The exterior color palette for the two new M brothers is quite extensive and diversified: Alpine White, Toronto Red, Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue and Brooklyn Grey. The BMW Individual program is quite extensive also with colors like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more. Of course, additional exterior colors can be ordered from the BMW Individual catalog.

In the case of this G80 M3, the Sapphire Black is paired with an all-black interior treatment, starting with the carbon fiber bucket seats and ending with the trim. Aside from this combo, customers can order the Silverstone/Black with accents in Anthracite, Kyalami Orange/Black with accents in Black and Yas Marina Blue/Black with accents in Yellow. As you likely already know, BMW’s Individual program is one of the more extensive customization programs in the automotive world. BMW Individual offers seemingly countless color, interior and trim combinations.

Another novelty is the addition of the xDrive system to the M3 and M4 models. Both are offered in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive guises and that’s quite a huge departure from the cars of the past. BMW decided to try and please everyone, both purists and customers alike, and to this end they came up with two different cars altogether. The ‘base’ M3 and M4 models come with rear-wheel drive and manual transmissions, just as die-hard fans would prefer them to be. That does come with a drop in power though, the S58 engine under the hood of these models being rated for only 480 PS (473 horsepower) compared to the 510 PS (503 horsepower) of the Competition versions.

The spec sheet also tells us that these cars are evenly matched in terms of performance as well. The M3 will do 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds while the M4 has the same acceleration time. For the Competition models you can shave 0.3 seconds off that time.

To see more photos of the new M3 and M4, click the gallery below and don’t forget to subscribe to our channel for more videos.