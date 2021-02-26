The BMW iX was introduced to the world late last year but even though we got to learn some of the details of the car, including its interior and exterior design, we’re still waiting for the complete picture. Nevertheless, the car is coming this year and BMW is already revving up its marketing engines to make sure it has a proper arrival when the time comes. The first promotional clip featuring the car in an online campaign has been published on YouTube last night.

It’s a short 1-minute video that focuses on most of the features BMW already shared with us, meant to give the iX a standing chance against other electric SUVs on the market today. It’s interesting to note that the first feature mentioned is ‘Over-the-air updates’, a clear hit at the Tesla camp, proving that the US-based EV-maker isn’t the only one offering such features and hasn’t been for a long time. Conventional BMWs are getting over-the-air updates right now but we’re expecting EVs to get a lot more functionality out of them on the long run.

Then there’s the Panoramic Roof with electric shading, another very useful feature that allows you to block out the sun through the sunroof without having to use a traditional textile cover or sorts. This technology will be making its premiere on a production BMW once the iX comes out. We also get a glimpse of the upcoming iDrive system and new instrument cluster design, features that we’ll be getting on a wider array of models starting with 2022.

It will definitely be interesting to see the final specs of the car and how it behaves in the real world. BMW said the iX will be getting over 500 HP and will be capable of accelerating to 100 km/h in under 5 seconds. That’s not exactly a world record but it’s going to be fast enough for most owners. As for the range, the WLTP tests showed over 475 kilometers on a full charge.