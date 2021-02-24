The MINI hatchback models got a mild facelift this year, once again, and even though we’ve seen the 2-Door version already courtesy of various photos, we were still missing the 4-door version from the portfolio. The British brand fixed that today as they unveiled a set of photos of the new version of the more practical choice of the two. The new model is slated to go on sale this March with all the bells and whistles included.

As you can notice from the photo gallery below, the 2021 MINI 4-Door hatch comes with a new, reduced and particularly clear design language. At the front of the car, the hexagonal radiator grille and the round headlights are still the defining design features. LED headlights are now standard, as are the LED rear lights in the distinctive Union Jack design. Vertical air intakes replace the fog lights, whose function is now taken over by the bad weather light. In addition, the bumper unit is now painted in body color.

The new model can be further individualized now, thanks to more painting options. You can now get a Multitone Roof, which features a special design with gradient colors. The Multitone Roof can be combined with almost all exterior paint finishes available for the MINI 4-door. The interior also gets all the new tech MINI has to offer, including an 8.8-inch display as standard and a new multifunctional instrument cluster.

MINI is definitely hoping to see sales of its hatch models improving over the next few years. The company has been seeing sales dwindling lately and there’s little hope for a quick turnaround. So far, MINI sold over 500,000 units of the 4-door version worldwide since its introduction. Furthermore, last year alone over 56,000 units were delivered to happy customers, a more than decent number considering the pandemic that hit all aspects of our lives.