HRE Wheels has always been among the absolute best wheel manufacturers and it continuously pushes wheel technology forward, using the most advanced manufacturing techniques to develop the absolute highest performing wheels. It’s why Porsche, Ferrari and Lamborghini customers regularly choose HRE as their wheel of choice. The California-based brand’s latest creation is its FMR (Forged Monobloc Rim) line of wheels. These new wheels are likely going to be the wheel of choice for performance-minded enthusiasts that also want some added style.

There are three different FMR choices from HRE Wheels; Vintage, Classic and 540 Series. They range in sizes from 20″-22″ and, as per usual with HRE, have a nearly infinite number of finish combinations.

FMR wheels are two-piece wheels with a forged barrel. Rather than a full forged monobloc, which is incredibly strong, this new FMR wheel design combines the best of both worlds, by having the forged barrel for increased rigidity but also the ability to only replace one piece of the wheel if it gets damaged.

“When we originally launched FMR on our 2-piece Series S1SC, we wanted to combine the design aesthetic of a three-piece construction with the precision and strength of a one-piece forged wheel,” said HRE President and CEO Alan Peltier. “With the addition of FMR to the Vintage, Classic, and 540 Series, we can elevate the performance of these heritage designs to the modern-day levels HRE is known for.”

None of the cars in these photos are BMWs but, as always, BMW fitments are available on all of these wheels. So don’t fret if you’re a BMW owner and want a set of these killer wheels. Being that the barrel is forged, you can have the confidence to put them on your car, even if you frequent the track. The forged design keeps them strong and their lightweight materials make them a great upgrade to your Bimmer.