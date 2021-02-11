BMW M has been teaching us all quite a bit about the upcoming BMW M3 and M4, through a series of technical videos that go deep into the cars’ metal bits. This latest video talks about the manual transmission for the new M3 and M4; everything from its gear lever to its clutch and flywheel. Being that it’s about manuals, most car enthusiasts will like this video more than the rest.

Prior to the reveal of the G80 BMW M3 and G82 BMW M4, there was some worry that there would no longer be a manual transmission offering. With cars like the 3 Series and 4 Series ditching manuals altogether, fans we genuinely concerned that the M3 and M4 would follow suit. Thankfully, that hasn’t been the case and BMW M will be offering row-your-own ‘boxes on both cars. The only caveat is that you have to get the standard model, with less power.

In the video, we get to learn about this new manual and how BMW M developed it for the new cars. For starters, auto-rev-matching is optional. It comes standard with the transmission but can be switched off at any time and, more importantly, in any mode. Current M models with manual ‘boxes can only turn off auto-rev-matching if traction and stability control are switched all the way off, which is incredibly dangerous. However, the new cars allow you to not only turn it off whenever you want, independent of other settings, but to also program it into your custom driving modes.

So if you want it on for your daily commute, to make life a bit easier, you can program that to your M1 mode. If you want to rev-match on your own on the way home from work, to have a bit more fun, program that to M2. Now you have the best of both worlds. Personally, for whatever my opinion is worth, I love this option because there are times when I don’t feel like rev-matching my own car. As taboo as that sounds in the car enthusiast world, I sometimes like auto-rev-matching (plus, it’s perfect every time and I absolutely am not). So this feature is perfect for someone like me. It’s having cake and eating it, too.

BMW also beefed up the flywheel for the new engine but kept the multi-plate clutch the same from the previous-gen BMW M3 and M4. It works well in those cars, so why fix what ain’t broke? It also gets the same dry sump and is, essentially, the same gearbox altogether.

After driving the BMW M2 CS, recently, which has an incredible manual transmission; really slick shifts and perfect-length throws; I’m really excited to try out the new M3 with a manual.