The main focus of anyone talking about the MINI brand right now has to be the hardtop and the convertible to some degree. That’s not to mean the Clubman or the Countryman are being left out. To prove it, the Brits just announced a couple of special editions for them, under the MINI Shadow Edition moniker. This is meant to be an UK-only ordeal and is, as you would expect, a unique combination of elements.

The Clubman and Countryman models that will be fitted with the Shadow Edition package will come with Midnight Black Metallic exterior body paint, a contrasting silver roof and side mirrors finish as well as a Piano Black finish if you prefer for a dramatic look. These models will be based on the Cooper and Cooper S engines, for both cars, and you can have your pick out of the manual or automatic transmissions. There’s also a plug-in hybrid choice available if you want it but only on the Countryman.

As for what kind of kit you get for the money, the Shadow Edition models will include all the options of the Sport trim level. That means you get 19” John Cooper Works Circuit Spoke alloy wheels, John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit including John Cooper Works spoiler, and LED front and rear lights, among other things.

The special edition has a graphic on the bonnet and the A-panel, while the lower roof features the Shadow logo. Black roof rails are offered as standard to customers selecting the MINI Countryman, and as an option for those choosing MINI Clubman.

Inside the cabin you’ll find an Anthracite headliner and Piano Black trims as well as additional graphics here and there, reminding you this is a special car. You also get all the bells and whistles of a Sport Line model to which you can add your own set of preferred optional features.

The MINI Shadow Edition is available to order now from retailers nationwide in the UK, with first customer deliveries in April 2021. Prices start from £26,805 RRP for the MINI Clubman and £28,755 RRP for the MINI Countryman.