For years, Rolls-Royce owners had to look to other brands’ vehicles to get them through winter months, as a torque-laden V12 with rear-wheel drive isn’t exactly the ideal combination for winter weather. According to a Rolls-Royce North America exec, Rolls owners would buy Range Rovers for their snowy needs. However, Rolls-Royce fixed that with the Cullinan, providing an SUV that could be “Effortless, Everywhere”. But what if you don’t want an SUV? What if you’re a Rolls customer that wants something that can be used in the winter, without driving something as garish as the Cullinan? Well, the new Rolls-Royce Ghost is for you.

This new Rolls-Royce Ghost, for the first time ever in a Rolls-Royce car, is all-wheel drive. So it can truly be an all-year, four-season vehicle, which gives it more usability than ever before. So now Ghost owners don’t need to drive their Cullinan or Range Rover in the winter months. Now, they can continue driving their elegant and sophisticated car and they’ll be all the better for it.

The new Ghost is among the most luxurious and finely crafted cars the brand has ever made. There’s more new luxury tech in the Ghost than there is in the brand’s flagship vehicle — the Phantom. With new technologies like the Planar suspension system, the dual-stage champagne cooler for new and old vintages, and the painstaking attention to interior cabin frequency, the new Rolls-Royce Ghost is possibly the most luxurious car on the planet.

In this new video from Lovecars, we get to see why the Rolls-Royce Ghost is not just a great luxury car but is now a Rolls-Royce for all seasons and one that you want to drive as much as you want to ride in the back of. It might be the cheapest Roller on sale but, in reality, it might also be the best.