It looks like Rolls-Royce’s efforts for the new Ghost are paying off. The British company said, before the new car came out, that it was building it according to the demands coming in from the customers. The Goodwood specialists simply asked them how they are using it and what they wanted for the new generation. Apparently, more and more of them are driving themselves so that means, the Ghost had to evolve.

The first generation was built more like an exercise in what is possible using the parts bin. It was built atop the same platform as the 7 Series and its main goal was to offer a relaxed, refined ride more than anything else. With the new generation, the engineers wanted to create a better handling car overall, as per the customers’ requests. To that end, they decided to use the same Architecture of Luxury that is used on the other models in the current range, but with a couple of changes.

The suspension has a new setup meant to offer a more than compliant ride over any kind of surface as well as a capable (as much as a 2.5-ton car can) ride when the person behind the wheel wants it. Furthermore, the engine was upgraded as well, the Ghost getting the 6.75-liter V12 from its Phantom bigger brother, along with all the specs, unchanged. That wasn’t necessarily a surprise but the fact that the new model comes with all-wheel drive was.

That said, this configuration allows it to reach 60 mph from standstill in 4.6 seconds which is incredible for a car of this size. But the Ghost isn’t impressive just in a straight line though, as the review below points out. It can also hold its own in the bends, without breaking a sweat. Of course, you do have to keep in mind the weight factor all the time as you simply can’t ignore it. Even so, this is a remarkable feat.