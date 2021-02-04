BMW Switzerland is launching a new limited edition BMW model. The BMW M8 Competition Edition Pit Lane was specially designed for the automotive market in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. In total, only ten units of the BMW M8 Competition Edition Pit Lane will be produced by March 2021. Seven of them are based on the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupé, and only three edition vehicles are based on the M8 Competition Convertible.

All ten units are painted in the BMW Individual special paintwork Hockenheim Silver metallic. They also sit on 20-inch M Performance forged wheels in Y-spoke design and painted in Ferric gray matte. The exterior is enhanced by the M Carbon package which brings new aero and lightweight elements. In addition, the M8 Competition Edition Pit Lane have an M Performance carbon fuel tank cap.

Inside, the limited run comes with M carbon bucket seats, interior trim in carbon fiber version and the BMW Individual full Merino leather trim in the color combination Sakhir Orange / Black. M Performance shift paddles in carbon are available on the steering wheel for manual intervention in gear selection. Editions lettering with consecutive numbering on the center console indicates the exclusive character of the vehicles.

No changes under the hood. The 4.4 liter V8 TwinTurbo makes 625 PS, sending the power to all wheels via the 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. Of course, xDrive is part of the deal, along with the active M differential. The edition vehicles are also equipped with an M compound brake system, the calipers of which are painted in high-gloss black.

The first copy of the BMW M8 Competition Edition Pit Lane can be viewed in the showroom of the BMW Group Experience Center in Dielsdorf starting February 2021. The delivery of the edition BMW M8 Competition Edition Pit Lane vehicles also includes an M Performance Car Cover that is tailor-made for both body variants with embroidered Pit Lane special lettering. A storage bag is included also.