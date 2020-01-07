BMW M8 Competition Convertible featured in BMW Individual Zanzibar metallic

The F91 BMW M8 Competition Convertible is showcased in a striking BMW Individual color: the Zanzibar II. BMW Individual offers endless personalization choices to suit virtually every taste. The latest creation of the division led by BMW M GmbH is the new BMW M8 Competition Convertible painted in the BMW Individual Zanzibar II exterior color.

The Zanzibar II is a metallic color which combines various shades of color to obtain a unique visual effect. It can be described as a very light yellowish orange, with defining accents of beige and a golden shine in bright light. In normal daylight, Zanzibar II looks like a light brown color with some touches of both yellow and orange.

It is a pretty remarkable and sharp color, which is to be hard to be defined and described appropriately. This makes the Zanzibar II really stand apart in the BMW Individual palette of colors, with a versatile shade and multiple “personalities.” It is hard to even slot it somewhere in the list of Individual colors.

While it may look brown, beige, golden and orange at the same time, it is tricky to find some alternative colors. If you add some Brass (621), a bit of Sepang Bronze (A32), maybe some Stratus Grey (440) and you don’t exaggerate with the Sakhir Orange II (C1H), you could eventually come close to what the intriguing and ambiguous Zanzibar II color is.

The high-gloss Shadow Line exterior ornaments for the grille, window line and radiator grille, together with the 20″ 811M black burnished alloy wheels further highlight the special and provocative aura of this M8 Competition Convertible adorned in Zanzibar II.

Inside, as seen from the bird’s eye view shot, the high-performance cabriolet is dressed in what looks to be either the BMW Individual Silverstone or BMW Individual Ivory White leather upholstery.