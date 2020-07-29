The BMW M2 Competition is arguably BMW’s most entertaining vehicle for enthusiasts. Replacing the M2 Coupe, the M2 Competition boasts a sleek design in a compact package, phenomenal driving characteristics, a powerful engine, and a plethora of latest technologies from BMW.

While they’re quite popular all over the world, it’s not often that you’d see two M2 Competition models side-by-side. But @_msixx26 and @Realtorjimstewart managed to achieve that. Things get even more interesting since the photoshoot brings together two unique colors for the M2 Competition: Sunset Orange Metallic and Hockenheim Silver Metallic.

There are only a handful of exterior colors available for the M2 Competition. The Alpine White color is standard, while the Black Sapphire Metallic, Long Beach Blue Metallic, Sunset Orange Metallic and Hockenheim Silver Metallic will set you back $550.

This photoshoot is quite spectacular, focusing on both rolling shots and some “static” images which highlight the athletic and dynamic design of the BMW M2 Competition. The sports coupe is a seriously aggressive looking, with its swollen fenders, big wheels and large front air intakes.

It also features the same engine as the BMW M3 and M4. So rather than the old N55 engine in the normal M2, which was a 3.0 liter single turbocharged I6 making 365 hp and 343 lb-ft of torque, the M2 Competition gets an S55 twin-turbocharged 3.0 liter I6 with 410 hp and 406 lb-ft. The S55 is pulled directly from the M3 but, due to the lack of front airflow, had to be de-tuned a bit for M2 duty.

It’s hard to understate the importance of a three-pedal gearbox in a sports car. Rowing your own gears immediately makes a car more engaging, regardless of what it is. In something that’s already engaging, a proper manual sends it over the top. While we love modern automatics and dual-clutch gearboxes, there’s still nothing like a proper stick-shift and the BMW M2 Competition offers one.

We’ve driven the M2 Comp with both the six-speed manual and the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and it’s the former that better suits the car.

Without any further ado, click below for an extensive photo gallery: