Live from the BMW M Studio in Munich we bring you some exclusive photos of the all-new BMW M5 CS. The super sedan from Garching made its debut earlier this week, and not surprisingly, it’s been highly praised by everyone. Apart from its spectacular performance – more on that shortly – the design and the overall execution of the CS project is top notch.

The standard F90 M5 is a handsome performance sedan. But for CS-duty, the M5 has been beefed up and it looks much meaner. That new carbon fiber hood is as aggressive as it is light, with a large hood bulge, a couple of vents and more creases. It also gets bronze accents on the kidney grilles to match the wheels, carbon fiber aero, a carbon fiber rear lip spoiler and a new and beautifully sculpted diffuser. It even gets killer yellow headlight accents.

Only three colors are available. The standard color is Brands Hatch Grey metallic, with two optional colors; Frozen Brands Hatch Grey and Frozen Deep Green metallic. The interior comes in but one color scheme — black with red accents. If you want gold brake calipers instead of red ones, you can have those at no extra cost. Yet, we’re glad that BMW picked the Frozen Deep Green Metallic as the launch color. We need more green in our lives!

Inside, the cabin has been upgraded as well. The steering wheel is entirely Alcantara with a top-mounted stripe, just like the M2 CS’, the seats look absolutely fantastic and the back seat, with just its two racing buckets, is pure hooliganism. The seats even feature Nurburgring imprints in their headrests. In the back of the BMW M5 CS, you’ll notice just two lightweight bucket seats, like a track-ready Aston Martin Rapide. The rear seats are similar buckets as the fronts, just wedged into the rear bulkhead.

Powering the M5 CS is the same 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 as every other M5, except it’s been massaged to make 627 horsepower, up just ten ponies, yet its torque rating of 553 lb-ft remains unchanged. According to BMW, though, its 0-60 mph time has dropped to 2.9 seconds, versus the 3.1 seconds flat for the M5 Competition. The BMW M5 CS sprints from 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.0 seconds, and from 0 – 200 km/h (124 mph) in 10.4 seconds. Top speed is an electronically governed 305 km/h (189 mph).

The rest of the powertrain is the same as every other M5; an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and xDrive all-wheel drive.

The BMW M5 CS will be limited to one model year only – 2022. For the U.S. models, the weight savings is confirmed at 230 lbs over the M5 Competition. The European spec M5 CS shows a weight loss of 70 kilograms compared with the M5 Competition.

U.S. cars are expected to arrive in the second half of the year. No word on the final number of units to be produced, nor their allocation by market. MSRP is $142,000 plus $995 Destination.

Click below for an extensive photo gallery:

[Photos by Marc Rutten @shmarc150]