The BMW M8 model family has recently celebrated the market launch on Australian soil. The ultimate star of the media show held in May 2020 was one mind blowing BMW M8 Competition Coupe finished in the BMW Individual Brands Hatch Grey metallic paintwork.

Continue Reading Below

The respective model also featured the impressive 20-inch, star-spoke M alloy wheels with bicolor finish (design code 813). Also, the purely muscular exterior was further highlighted by the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package with extended content.

Inside, the M8 Competition Coupe is garnished with the Midrand Beige/Black leather upholstery with yellow contrast stitching. There are also sports carbon fiber ornaments on the center console. The headliner comes courtesy of BMW Individual and is manufactured out of black Alcantara.

The M8 Competition Coupe is powered by the mighty BMW S63 8-cylinder powerplant with an overall displacement of 4,395 cc. The twinturbocharged unit develops a peak output of 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp) at 6,000 rpm.

Equipped with the standard M xDrive chassis and the 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox with M Drivelogic gearshift management, the new BMW M8 Competition Coupe sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

Read Also:

The 4.4-liter V8 engine releases a peak torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft), available between 1,800 and 5,800 rpm. The M8 Competition Coupe achieves a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph), electronically limited.

Check out more photos of this special M8 Competition Coupe in the following gallery.