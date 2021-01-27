BMW of North America has just released a video featuring the first drive of the new 2021 BMW M5 CS. The promo video kicks off with BMW M CEO Markus Flasch introducing the new M5 CS, before handing the keys over to Connor De Phillippi. The footage takes us to the BMW Performance Center in South Carolina where De Phillippi goes behind the wheel and tell us why this CS car is a special one.

Before we jump into the video, here are a few key things about the F90 M5 CS. The familiar 4.4-liter V8 engine with 467 kW/626 hp on tap makes the BMW M5 CS the most powerful car in the history of BMW M. Standard features include the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which also offers a 2WD mode for pure rear-wheel drive.

Torque stayed the same as before at 750 Nm. The enhanced performance allows the CS to sprint from 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.0 seconds, and from 0 – 200 km/h (124 mph) in 10.4 seconds. Top speed is an electronically governed 305 km/h (189 mph).

A series of design changes has enabled BMW M to remove 70 kilograms (230 lbs for U.S. models) in weight over the BMW M5 Competition. The total weight is 1825 kg (DIN) or 1900 kg (EU). The engineers managed to remove a series of standard equipment lowering the weight by 13 kg. There is no trough-load, 4-zone air-condition, driving assist, cd player and comfort access. The ceramic brakes and lightweight wheels save 25 kg. The carbon exterior package removes 7 kg and the interior carbon plus new rear seats shed off 11 kg. Finally they also managed to remove 14 kgs of sound insulation.

The standard tires on the M5 CS are the Pirelli P Zero Corsa (front: 275/35 R 20, rear: 285/35 R 20). The M Carbon ceramic brakes are also standard and come with calipers which are painted in Red as standard and gold is available as an option if you prefer. And as you can see in the video below, they truly bite. Let’s take a look!