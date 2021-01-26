The ALPINA B3 is a seriously fast car. If the spec sheet didn’t tell you that already, the video below might help. The German Autobahn killer has been put to the test by the guys from Auto Bild and their Sports Cars division, on their usual proving grounds, the Sachsenring. And it didn’t disappoint. As a matter of fact, it was faster than anyone thought it would be, in the hands of Guido Naumann.

The high-perfomance sedan uses an upgraded version of the B58 engine found on the M340i model. Their application makes 462 HP and 700 Nm of torque, numbers better than the outgoing M3 and slightly under par with the standard M3 that’s coming out right now. The B3 also comes with all-wheel drive as standard and reaches 100 km/h from standstill in 3.8 seconds. To top everything off, the claimed top speed of the car in 303 km/h (188 mph).

That said, the car looks mighty impressive on paper but a lot of people said it was too soft to be driven hard. But the video below says otherwise. Naumann managed to post a blistering fast lap time with it, at 1:36.67. That’s faster than cars like the Mercedes-AMG GT, the Mercedes-AMG C63 S or the Lamborghini Urus. That last car maybe shouldn’t be included here as it’s an SUV but, then again, Lamborghini does like to brag about its performance all the time.

Of course, there are faster cars out there but, just to get a better understanding of how fast this ALPINA is, we should mention that the 991 Targa 4S Porsche was just 0.01 seconds faster on the same track. The fastest car lapped around the Sachsenring is the McLaren Senna, in case you were wondering, with a lap time of 1:25.19.