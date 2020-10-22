With the brand new ALPINA B3 the Germans have outdone themselves once again. The new model available in both Touring and Sedan body styles was handed to us to experience the ultimate daily that not only is what we all want, but more importantly we all really need.

The B3 offers a unique combination of technical highlights, which are not yet available via their friends at BMW (M). The BMW M3 Touring is still in development and won’t arrive until 2022. Until then, the B3 Touring will have a unique position of being the only estate model carrying the S58 M-power 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six engine from the M3, M4, X3 M and X4 M.

Connected to a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox, mechanical limited-slip rear differential and rear-wheel biased xDrive system, the engine produces 462 hp at the top end and an astonishing 730 Nm from about 2,500 rpm onwards.

The combination of these features lets you catapult the B3 from zero to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds in the Sedan and 3.9 seconds in the Touring. In 13.4 seconds you get to 200 km/h (Sedan), and 13.9 (Touring). More importantly, this is faster than the recently released M3 and M3 Competition models.

The top speed is set at 303 km/h for the Sedan and 300 km/h for the Touring, which are the highest top speeds among their competitors. Specific aerodynamic changes to the bodywork make sure that these top speeds can be reached with ease.

