Our own Chuck Vossler has recently purchased what he believes to be the best BMW X3 model to-date. The 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e launched in the U.S. a few months ago, as the only plug-in hybrid of the X3 family. The BMW X3 has always been one of the most understated cars in the BMW portfolio. But over the years, the middle-class SUV posted impressive sales numbers and built a reputation for itself as a solid choice for people looking for a premium crossover. Furthermore, the X3 is also the first BMW product to take advantage of all possible powertrains developed in Munich.

The SUV can be powered by petrol and diesel engines, and more recently, by a plug-in hybrid and fully electric platform. The 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e PHEV uses a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine rated at 135 kW / 184 PS (181 hp), which is also equipped with TwinPower Turbo technology. Power is sourced through an 8-speed automatic Steptronic transmission, which works in conjunction with an electric motor developing 80 kW / 109 PS (107 hp). The combined output of the hybrid X3 reaches a maximum 215 kW / 292 PS (288 hp).

The performance achieved by the new X3 xDrive30e is rather remarkable. Acceleration from standstill to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes just 6.1 seconds, given the extra weight of the battery and the overall vehicle mass. As well, the plug-in hybrid version of the X3 is capable of achieving a top speed of 210 km / h (130 mph). What’s interesting is that the xDrive is functioning permanently, so the AWD cruise is possible even in electric-only mode.

According to the EPA, the 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e stands at 17 miles (27.4 km) which allows some customers to significantly reduce the usage of the internal combustion engine during the daily commute. The energy efficiency in the all-electric mode is 60 MPGe – 562 Wh/mi (349 Wh/km). The hybrid mode returns a 24 MPG. The total range is 340 miles (547 km).

Even though the BMW X3 xDrive30i petrol unit has slightly better MPG -26 vs. 24 – the BMW X3 xDrive30e has a lower MSRP. The plug-in hybrid is priced in the United States at $48,550, but it gets a federal tax credit ($5,836). Total price: $42,714. The petrol-unit BMW X3 xDrive30i has an MSRP of $43,950.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at this comprehensive test drive, and please don’t forget to subscribe to our channel for the latest videos!