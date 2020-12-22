If you’re into gaming, and maybe even if you aren’t, chances are you’ve heard of Cyberpunk 2077, quite possibly the most famous, or infamous, video game in the world at the moment. However, if you’re also into cars, you’d know that the team who worked on Cyberpunk teamed up with Porsche to put a cyberpunked vintage Porsche 930 Turbo in the game. It looks awesome, as do all of the other cars in the game, and it got me thinking about other cars getting the same cyberpunk treatment. So which BMW would you want to get cyberpunked?

For those not in the know, cyberpunk refers to a genre of science-fiction in which a dystopian reality is ruled by technology. In many cyberpunk-style movies, games and novels (think Blade Runner), cyberpunk cars often look like older cars that have been heavily and modified with futuristic, often industrial looking, technology. That’s no different than the Porsche in Cyberpunk 2077. But what about a BMW given the same treatment?

Choosing a BMW for that sort of thing is interesting. Do you go for something obvious, like an E30 BMW M3? Its boxy styling, flared fenders and massive wing might make for a great cyberpunk car. Or you could go a bit more dramatic with something like the BMW M1. Its low-slung styling and race-car looks would look cool with a cyberpunk flair.

However, I think I’d personally like to see the BMW 3.0 CSL get some cyberpunk styling. It’s already a stunning machine, with pronounced features, so it would look great with even crazier styling. It’s already an incredibly outrageous looking car also old enough that its design would juxtapose its cyberpunk technology well. So that would be my choice if I had the chance to get a Bimmer into either the game or some other sci-fi movie. What would be yours?