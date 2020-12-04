From the M Town, we bring you some exclusive photos of the new 2021 BMW M3 painted in Frozen Grey. The M Town commercial was filmed in Bulgaria and it features not only the new M3 and M4, but also a wide range of iconic M cars. From the E30 M3 to the 1M and even the E92 M3 Pickup, the M Town had a bit of everything for everyone. Even the M3 Touring made a cameo appearance.

But certainly, the G80 M3 and G82 M4 took the centerstage. This is also the first time that we see the G80 in the Frozen Grey color which is not part of the standard palette, but rather a BMW Individual option. Speaking of the color palette, the offerings for 2021 BMW M3 and M4 are more diversified and unique than ever. Long gone are the boring colors, instead, the design team in Munich decided to give us a wide range of paint options. From non-metallic to metallic and matte options, there is likely a color for every M owner out there.

Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition)

Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The BMW Individual program is equally exciting with paintworks like the:

Frozen White

Frozen Brilliant White

Frozen Black

Frozen Dark Grey

Frozen Orange

Frozen Portimao

Dravit Grey

Oxide Grey

Tanzanite Blue II

and much more

The range of bespoke BMW Individual dashboard adornments includes the choices of Piano Finish Black, high-gloss Aluminum and Fineline Black with Silver Effect open-pore fine wood. Both models come standard with the BMW Individual Anthracite headliner and dashboard trims in high-gloss black material.

This BMW M3 in Frozen Grey also wears the Competition package which brings a few visual upgrades. The front-end sports additional parts on the lower front of the bumper, while the side view gives us a look at the Competition wheels. At the rear, the M4 Competition Coupe comes with standard tailpipe finishers in black chrome.

The range-topping BMW M4 Competition Coupe delivers 375 kW / 510 PS (503 hp). The 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox with M Drivelogic management unit teams up with the 3.0-liter turbocharged engine to send the impressive peak output towards the rear wheels. The BMW M GmbH division says that the new M4 Competition Coupe will also be optionally available with the all-wheel-drive M xDrive chassis starting with Summer 2021.

[Photos: @meltem_mrz]