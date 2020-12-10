Whey they go on sale in Summer 2021, the new BMW M3 and M4 will have a slightly higher price than the F80/F82 generation. The 2021 BMW M3 Sedan has an MSRP of $69,900, nearly $2,500 more than the F80 M3 Sedan. The 2021 BMW M4 starts at $71,800 compared to the $69,150 price on the F82 M4. Of course, BMW offers a Competition model for both variants. The 2021 BMW M3 Competition is priced at $72,800 while the M4 Competition sells for $74,700. All these variants send their power to the rear-wheels only. An all-wheel drive version of the M3 and M4 will arrive in late 2021, and naturally, at a higher price point.

A Brand New Engine

The running heart of the recently revealed M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe is the S58 engine, which specifically enhanced by the BMW M division using the B58 unit as starting point. The straight-six petrol engine is offered in two output stages. The entry-level M3 and M4 models receive the 353 kW / 480 PS (473 hp) iteration of the powertrain, whereas the range-topping Competition versions are powered by the 375 kW / 510 PS (503 hp) version of the S58 unit.

Power delivery is performed either via six-speed manual gearbox or an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with M Drivelogic management unit. The output essentially reaches the rear-axle wheels for both the 480 PS and the 510 PS Competition variants.

The 6-cylinder engine in use in the new M3 and M4 generations employs the M TwinPower Turbo technology. Contrary to the standard custom, this powerplant is actually equipped with two mono-scroll turbochargers, as a difference from the normal TwinPower Turbo engine that use a single, twin-scroll turbocharger.

Thus, compared to the preceding Competition models, the new high-end M3 and M4 variants now boast a power increase by up to 44 kW / 60 PS and a boost in peak torque achieved of up to 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). While the standard models promise 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) available over a wide rev range between 2,650 rpm and 6,130 rpm, the Competition iterations are good for no less than 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) that are continuously delivered between 2,750 rpm and 5,500 rpm. The peak output of both engine declinations are fully achievable at 6,250 rpm, whereas the red line commences at 7,200 rpm.

Impressive Acceleration Times

Acceleration times are nonetheless impressive and improved compared to the outgoing model generations in both cases, as follows:

M3 Sedan does 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds

M3 Sedan does 0-200 km/h in 13.7 seconds

80-120 km/h acceleration in the M3 Sedan: 4.1 seconds (4th gear), 5.6 seconds (5th gear)

M3 Competition Sedan does 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds

M3 Competition Sedan does 0-200 km/h in 12.5 seconds

80-120 km/h acceleration in the M3 Competition Sedan: 2.6 seconds (4th gear), 3.4 seconds (5th gear)

M4 Coupe does 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds

M4 Coupe does 0-200 km/h in 13.7 seconds

80-120 km/h acceleration in the M4 Coupe: 4.1 seconds (4th gear), 5.6 seconds (5th gear)

M4 Competition Coupe does 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds

M4 Competition Coupe does 0-200 km/h in 12.5 seconds

80-120 km/h acceleration in the M4 Competition Coupe: 2.6 seconds (4th gear), 3.4 seconds (5th gear)

The top speed achieved by the new M3 and M4 models is strictly electronically limited to 250 km/h (150 mph). If you choose the optional M Driver’s Package, the speed limit is removed and the top value increases to a whooping 290 km/h (180 mph).

The Six-Speed Manual Lives On

With the advent of the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe generation of models, BMW M proposes a daring and radically different approach, also unique in the high-performance mid class. The 480 PS variants of the G80 and G82 model series are being offered with a classic six-speed manual gearbox that channels the power towards the rear-axle wheels.

The 6-speed manual gearbox is characterized by short and precise shifting times. As to ensure a smooth operation, the transmission is also fitted with the Gear Shift Assistant. The function can be deactivated from the iDrive menu and uses engagement speed control to ensure slip-free operation in situations when the driver pushes the dynamic limits of the car, for example during downshifting under braking into corners.

An Optional Eight-Speed Automatic

In addition to the six-speed manual transmission offered as standard on the entry-level M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe, BMW M exclusively equips the beefy Competition counterparts of the G80 and G82 series with the 8-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox with M Drivelogic gearshift management.

An Extensive Color Palette

The online configurators for the new generation M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe are already up and running on most BMW websites. For some people, this is a chance to spec their dream model. The array of available exterior color choices that are currently included in the configurator comprises non-metallic, metallic and BMW Individual shades that suit every possible taste:

Non-metallic: Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition), Alpine White

Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new addition), Toronto Red (new addition), Sapphire Black, Portimao Blue

BMW Individual metallic: Dravit Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, Oxide Grey II

BMW Individual Frozen: Portimao Blue, Brilliant White

In terms of wheel designs and dimensions, the new M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe are equipped with standard 18-inch light-alloys at front and 19-inch items at the rear. Optionally, 19-inch front/20-inch rear choices are also offered. The following models are available:

18″/19″ M forged alloy wheels, code 824, with double spoke design and Orbit Gray finish

19″/20″ M forged alloy wheels, code 825, with double spoke design and bicolor/Black finish

19″/20″ M forged alloy wheels, code 825, with double spoke design and Orbit Grey matt finish

19″/20″ M forged alloy wheels, code 826, with double spoke design and bicolor/Black finish

19″/20″ M forged alloy wheels, code 826, with double spoke design and Black finish

Beautiful Interior Finishes

Going inside, the individualization possibilities include exclusively developed Merino fine-leather upholsteries exposing a dual tone and contrasting colors. Up to 8 options are available, in extended or full content:

Merino Black/Black (extended/full)

Merino Yas Marina Blue/Black with yellow contrasts (extended/full)

Merino Kyalami Orange/Black (extended/full)

Merino Silverstone/Black (extended/full)

The list of trims and dashboard ornaments is also particularly vibrant and hi-tech, including the following items:

high-gloss Black trim

Aluminium Tetragon trim

Carbon Fiber trim

BMW Individual Pianolack Black trim

BMW Individual Aluminum high-gloss trim

BMW Individual Fineline wood trim, with silver effect and open-pore structure

M Performance Parts At Launch Time

Whether being the standard model or the M Performance Parts one, the new M3 and M4 will certainly be noticed everywhere they go. These are the most aggressive aftermarket parts ever designed by BMW. In a conversation with Domagoj Dukec, BMW’s Head of Design, we learned that the M Performance Parts were designed to push the envelope even more. From the massive rear wing to the aggressive front fascia and especially to the trapezium-shaped pipes of the aftermarket exhaust system, these new parts certainly stand out.