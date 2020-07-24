Rolls-Royce unveiled their latest special edition model in the shape of the Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos at the beginning of July. To mark the moment, the people in Goodwood decided to create an online game, available for everyone, not just the customers. The game is made up of a cryptic challenge, consisting of four levels, each getting progressively harder. There’s even a prize involved but chances are it has already been claimed.

When the Kryptos was unveiled, Rolls-Royce said that cryptic messages and codes have been embedded into the car and that prospective owners will be able to decipher them over time. Upon completing the challenge, they would find ‘an enlightening conclusion’, according to Rolls-Royce, and they are invited to submit their findings through the Whispers app, created specifically for Rolls-Royce owners.

Since only 50 Wraith Kryptos cars will be made, the management decided to create an online game for those who also want a challenge, but can’t buy a car. This way, they will also be able to decipher the code embedded into the cars. All you need to do is go to the Rolls-Royce website, scan the QR code and the the app on your phone. You could also use a native knack for cryptography.

There are four different levels and players are initially invited to guide an orb through a maze by tilting their mobile device in the direction they wish to travel, in a time-pressured challenge. Next, a series of questions will reveal just how keen the cryptographer player really is.

The third level will test the observation skills of the participant. The final phase consists of cryptographic ciphers, designed to confuse you. The first ten individuals to complete the game will receive their very own personalized Rolls-Royce treadplate.