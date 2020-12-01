This 2021 BMW X7 M50i hails from North Carolina where the local dealer Hendrick BMW has a special project for us. Not only this is the top X7 model, but it also features one of the most unique colors you can get today from BMW Individual. Grigio Telesto Pearl Metallic is not new to BMW owners, we’ve seen it before on an M4 and M3, or on an M6 Gran Coupe. But this is the first time that a seven-seater large BMW SUV gets the Grigio Telesto.

Grigio Telesto is a Lamborghini color, so it’s very unusual to see it on a massive car, but nonetheless, it still looks the part. Paired with black accents, the dark grey is simply stunning. It gives the X7 a very premium and luxurious look, without being too much in your face. Despite the oversize kidney grille.

Being the M50i model, this X7 is powered by a revised N63 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 which started life in the BMW M850i and has been making its way into other M Performance models. That means the big X7 delivers 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. The latter of which is available at an astonishing 1,800 rpm. That power helps the BMW X7 M50i accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds. That’s extremely fast in an SUV that weighs as much as a medium-sized mountain. Top speed is limited to — you guessed it — 155 mph when equipped with summer tires (130 mph with all-season tires).

Inside, the Glass Application Package brings some beautiful crystals around the gear shifter and iDrive knob. The dashboard is also dressed up in leather with some beautiful dark wood. The two large LCD screens fit well within the center console, while the cockpit retains that typical BMW driver-oriented philosophy.

There is no word on the pricing for this Grigio Telesto Pearl Metallic, but previous projects required at least $5,000 for the paint. In the U.S., the 2020 BMW X7 M50i starts at $99,800 but with a few options and packages, it can easily jump over the $115,000 mark. Click below for more photos of this cool X7:

[Photos: @vote4pedrog]