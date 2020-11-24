The Black Friday phenomenon has taken over BMW as well, even though the car maker isn’t offering huge discounts on its cars. Instead, the Bavarian company just announced the start of the so-called ‘Black Week’ a 7-day marathon of offers on its ConnectedDrive store. This would be the second time BMW offers great discounts on purchases made through the ConnectedDrive store, the first such occasion taking place last year.

According to BMW, last year’s event was a success and that’s why they decided to do it again. Therefore, between November 24 and November 30, BMW will be offering customers large discounts, of up to 30 percent on a variety of services from the BMW ConnectedDrive store as well as select vehicle functions. The event brought in no less than 19,400 additional sales last year, the most popular choices being the BMW Service Inclusive option and the High-beam Assistant option.

Unlike in 2019, when 18 worldwide markets joined the Black Week effort, this year 19 of them will be partaking in it. The list of countries where you will find promotional offers includes: Germany,

Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Japan, Switzerland, Russia and Luxemburg. The offers will vary though, depending on the local BMW branch.

Customers in Germany have particular cause for excitement, with cuts of up to 30 per cent available throughout Black Week on all ConnectedDrive products. These include popular services such as Real Time Traffic Information, plus Apple CarPlay preparation and the Connected Package Plus. In addition, there is a further 15 per cent off the price of the BMW Drive Recorder. One of the main attractions for customers again this year will be the BMW Service Inclusive offering – available only in Germany and five other markets. With it, both the package for 3 years / 100,000 km and the 5 years / 100,000 km option are offered at a 30 per cent discount.