In what is surely one of the oddest drag race the guys from Carwow ever put together, we get to see what would happen if the brand new BMW M2 CS takes on the Bentley Flying Spur in a drag race. Of course, nobody ever buys a Bentley for the sole purpose of taking it to the drag strip but what if someone challenges you at a red light? I guess we will find out what happens then, courtesy of this video.

There is a justification, though, as Mat points out. According to him, the reason this video even exists is that BMW M2 CS owners might be thinking that they can just obliterate such a big, heavy limousine on the road. Of course, this plays into the classic ‘BMW driver’ cliche but we understand that, as these preconceived ideas do have a tiny bit of truth behind them. So, could the M2 CS smoke the Bentley?

Well, the Flying Spur has a 6-liter W12 twin-turbo engine under the hood, which is literally twice the size of the one used by the BMW. It doesn’t have twice the power though, being rated for 635 HP and 900 Nm of torque. It’s main advantage is that it has all-wheel drive thanks to an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox that also has Launch Control. Yeah. Launch Control.

Its problem though lies in the qualities that make it ultra-desirable for the very rich people out there buying it in the first place. The wood, leather and other sound-deadening materials make it heavy. Seriously heavy. The Flying Spur tips the scale at 2,430 kilos. That’s nearly a full ton more than the BMW M2 CS. So, who will win? Well, I won’t spoil the fun, but let’s just say things aren’t nearly as straight cut as you may think.