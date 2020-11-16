After having spent a ton of time in the BMW M2 CS, I’ve realized that it is indeed the best driving BMW. Is it so much better than the already brilliant M2 Competition that it’s worth the extra money? That’s up for debate but it is a better driving car, even if only by a bit. It’s also better looking, thanks to its added aero and carbon fiber roof. So when we see one painted in an ultra rare shade of Birch Green BMW Individual paint, we take notice.

The owner of this car is Steffen Krebs, a longtime BMW Individual customer and someone who appreciates unique and interesting colored BMWs.

Calling this color “ultra rare” is actually a bit of an understatement. The Birch Green paint is a vibrant, almost fluorescent green/yellow paint that looks more befitting of a Lamborghini than a BMW. Which is what makes it so great looking on the butch, aggressive BMW M2 CS.

Making it even more vibrant are the gold wheels, red brake calipers and the gloss black accents that get red bits of trim. For instance, on the black side skirts reads “BMW Individual Manufaktur” in red. Mr. Krebs will never go unnoticed in this car, that’s for sure.

Powering the BMW M2 CS is something equally as loud; a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 with 444 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. In this case, the engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, giving it rapid-fire shifts. While a six-speed manual would be more fun, the DCT is the faster ‘box.

What’s interesting is that the inside is fairly ordinary. You’d figure Mr. Krebs, having painted this car in such a vibrant Individual shade of green, would want a snazzy cabin to match. Alas, it’s the same black interior as the standard M2 CS. Though, one could argue that the vibrancy of the Birch Green paint will more than make up for the lack of flash inside the cabin.

[Source: BimmerToday]