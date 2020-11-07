Verde Ermes is one of the most intriguing colors from the BMW color palette. In the last few years, BMW has decided to bring back a series of green colors, and Verde Ermes was one of them. Back in November 2019, we spent some time with Domagoj Dukec, BMW Head of Design. Among the many interesting subjects, our video interview also covered the all-new BMW M8 Gran Coupe First Edition.

It wasn’t just the limited number of units that made the “First Edition” special, but also the Aurora Diamant Green Metallic. The unique shade of green was a welcome addition to the sea of white, black and gray BMWs, and at the time, Dukec promised that we would see more green options in the future.

We’ve seen it featured on a M550i or an M340i Touring, and today, we get to enjoy it painted on the 2021 BMW M5 Facelift. The M5 facelift generation also launched with new exterior paintworks. There is a choice of no less than five new standard and BMW Individual paint finishes as follows: Brands Hatch Grey, Motegi Red metallic, Tanzanite Blue II metallic, Aventurine Red II metallic and matte Frozen Bluestone metallic. The former Champagne Quartz metallic has been renamed to Alvit Grey metallic.

Mechanically the facelifted BMW M5 hasn’t changed too much. Both M5 variants continue to be powered by the BMW S63 4.4-liter V8 engine.

In the case of the standard M5 version, the 8-cylinder BMW M TwinPower Turbo powerplant produces a peak output of 441 kW / 600 PS (592 hp), while in the M5 Competition model, the unit develops a higher output of up to 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp). Also unchanged is the eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and M xDrive all-wheel drive system with an Active M Differential. There are three different drive modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD, with the last placing the car in rear-wheel drive mode and disabling the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC).

To see more of the Verde Ermes BMW M5, click in the gallery below: