Shortly before the planned premiere, a BimmerToday reader caught and photographed the new 2021 BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe completely undisguised. The Buchloer interpretation of the four-door BMW 8 Series should be officially presented this year before the market launch takes place in 2021. In the first photos of a completely unmasked B8 we see the four-door luxury coupe in ALPINA green and with characteristic wheels in ALPINA Classic design. The exhaust system with its four tailpipes integrate into the rear apron, while the diffuser and small spoiler lip on the trunk hood hint at its sporty character.

Of course, the new 2021 ALPINA B8 also benefits from the elegant, flowing forms and sporty details that characterize every BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. The photo was taken against an alpine backdrop in the middle of Europe, even if the license plates give a different impression. It seems that Christian, the photo man, caught the BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe at a photo shoot for the US market.

It is already practically clear which drivetrain the M8 alternative will use. The V8 TwinTurbo with 621 hp, familiar from the B5 and B7, will also ensure extremely confident propulsion with plenty of torque in every situation. The full 800 Newton meters of torque are available from 2,000 rpm, which is why the eight-speed automatic transmission developed by ZF and refined for the Switch-Tronic in Buchloe is practically always in the correct gear.

Just like the eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive will also be standard on all BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe. In conjunction with the 621 hp V8, the four-door luxury coupe will accelerate from 0 to 100 in less than 3.5 seconds and effortlessly reach a top speed of well over 300 km/h.