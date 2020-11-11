We bring you the first videos of the new BMW iX electric SUV. Under the internal codename I20, the new BMW iX is underpinned by a new technical platform which is both scalable and modular and will likely make its way onto several future models from BMW i and the core BMW brand. The new BMW iX relies on the fundamental D+ACES strategy (Design, Automated Driving, Connectivity, Electrification and Services), with a significant focus on sustainability, to bring in several innovations in areas such as optimized aerodynamics, lightweight design and the extensive use of natural and recycled materials.

The iX electric flagship is underpinned by the latest, 5th generation BMW eDrive platform, which is also found under the new iX3 and will also make its underneath the upcoming i4. The architecture comprises the two electric motors, the power electronics, the charging technology and the high-voltage battery.

The power unit of the BMW eDrive is manufactured as sustainably as possible and, thus, rare earths are absent. The maximum output of the ensemble exceeds 370 kW / 500 PS (490 hp), while the acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is possible in under 5.0 seconds.

According to preliminary measurements, the 100 kWh gross energy content of the high-voltage battery is sufficient enough to guarantee an overall range of above 600 kilometers, in the context of the low combined consumption figure of 21 kWh / 100 km calculated as per WLTP cycle. In the EPA FTP-75 range test, the new BMW iX achieves more than 300 miles.

The new flagship of the BMW i sub-brand also brings a new design language. The overall exterior dimensions of the iX are comparable to those of the X5, whereas the height is similar to that of the X6. The large-diameter aerodynamic wheels remind pretty much of the high-end X7 luxury SAV.

Designers of the new iX focused on delivering an outstanding experience for the driver and passengers aboard the electric SAV. Boasting proper BMW X model proportions, the cabin of the iX is roomy enough to house five occupants, also given the disappearance of the central drive tunnel. The newly developed seats feature integrated headrests, while the panoramic glass roof with generous surface is certainly to set to create a feel-good atmosphere.

The videos below will give us a better understanding of the BMW iX and its design and engineering philosophy. Take a look and don’t forget to subscribe to our channel.