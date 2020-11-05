The third car to wear the MINI JCW GP nameplate is now out in full swing and sales are going great according to MINI. Of course, the limited availability of the car still makes it a rare spot, but even so, GP models are starting to pop up around the world.

And you’ll spot them even if you don’t pay too much attention. That’s because the design of the MINI JCW GP is hard, really hard to overlook. From the special paint color, to the wider fenders and their carbon fiber add-ons, to the huge wheels and the massive wing at the back, there’s so much to draw your attention, it’s hard to miss it in traffic. In case you also see it running on the highway or around town, the exhaust sound will surely get your ears perked.

If you don’t believe me, check out the video below, where we get a proper soundcheck and an acceleration test, in typical AutoTopNL style. The MINI JCW GP is the fastest and most powerful model ever made by the British manufacturer. It uses a 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, good for 306 PS and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque and a unique exhaust system that really makes it pop.

In terms of speed, this little bundle of joy is pretty fast. It’s lighter than a conventional JCW model and has more power. It uses an 8-speed automatic gearbox so it won’t be losing any time switching gears. But just how fast it is? Well, according to the video below, pretty fast but I won’t spoil the fun of watching the run yourself.