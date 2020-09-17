Despite having just gone on sale seemingly five minutes ago, there’s already a customer selling the new MINI JCW GP. Listed yesterday (at the time of writing this) on Bring-a-Trailer is a 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP with just 32 miles on the odometer. It’s literally brand new.

Continue Reading Below

The MINI JCW GP is a rare car. Only 3,000 were made worldwide and only 500 came to the US market. This specific car is model 2,174. So it’s a special car, one that will likely continue to go up in value. So it might be something that some enthusiasts will want to get into right now, before the values skyrocket.

Powering the MINI JCW GP is a 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 302 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. It’s the most powerful MINI ever made and the fastest. It’s also the most capable, as it’s an astonishingly sharp little car. Grip is immense, as if its stock Hankooks are made of super glue.

It all sounds very exciting but there is a caveat — its automatic transmission. Connected to that punchy engine is an eight-speed automatic. Not a manual, not a dual-clutch, not something interesting or exotic. It’s the same auto ‘box used in a three-cylinder MINI Cooper. While the performance is fine, hell it’s actually seriously impressive, that automatic does put a damper on the fun. So we are wondering how that effects the values of GPs moving forward.

Having said that, it’s a killer looking car. Its carbon fiber fender blades look killer and its massive rear wing looks absolutely hilarious in the best of ways. The MINI JCW GP is a car that you just can’t help but smile at every time you lock the doors and walk away from it. It’s certainly flawed but it has character and is about as silly as you’re gonna get from the BMW Group at the moment.

[Source: Bring-a-Trailer]