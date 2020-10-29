The new 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe just had its market debut in the Czech Republic. The photo galley below brings forward the BMW 420d with the M Sport package and the Alpine White color. Compared to previous photos, these new images show the combination of the immaculate white with the shiny chrome elements. You can, of course, always add the Extended Shadow Line package which brings some black accents against the Alpine White color.

While all previous photos of the BMW 4 Series G22 focused on the gasoline engine, we are now seeing the 420d xDrive for the first time. The only diesel option at market launch uses the four-cylinder B47, known from numerous model series, in its 190 hp expansion stage. But it also gets the 48-volt electrical system which brings an additional 8 kW (11 hp) of power. The 420d, with its 400 Newton meters of torque from 1,750 rpm, should deliver plenty of power under load.

Below the top model M440i, the G22 BMW 420d is currently the only 4 Series variant that is available with all-wheel drive xDrive. The range will be expanded significantly in the course of the coming year. From March 2021, two further drive options will be added with the BMW 430d xDrive and the first BMW M440d xDrive, which will be based on efficient diesel engines with 48-volt electrical systems as well as the all-wheel traction. The new 430d comes with 286 hp and a powerful 650 Nm of torque, while the M440d has 340 hp and 700 Nm of torque available to the driver.

While the rear-wheel drive 420d completes the standard sprint from 0 to 100 in 7.1 seconds, the heavier 420d xDrive needs 7.4 seconds. The upcoming six-cylinder diesels can run these sprints much faster. According to the factory specs, the BMW 430d can run the standard sprint in 5.2 seconds, while the M440d is noticeably faster again at 4.7 seconds.

[Source: BimmerToday]