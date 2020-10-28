Whenever someone mentions the BMW M1, BMW enthusiasts instantly think of power, beauty and rarity. Throw in the word ‘Procar’ and you might be met with memories of an Formula 1 drivers and mad horsepower figures. However, you should know that not all cars that look like BMW M1 Procar models have actually been used on the racetrack. Like the car we’re showing you today, which is heading to auction on November 14.

This car started life like just any other M1, which is already quite special, as BMW only made 453 of them ever and few are still running. This particular model was owned by Frank Farian. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, that’s fine, but you should know he’s the producer behind pop band Boney M and other acts. He bought this car back in February 1980 and Farian decided to give it a bit of a twist.

Therefore, being famous back then, he decided to have BMW Motorsport modify it and create an ad-hoc Procar model that wasn’t raced in any venue sanctioned by BMW back in the day. What we have here then is a car that looks like a BMW M1 Procar but really isn’t. Not that it would matter, to be honest, as it’s still pretty great, if you ask us. Since Farian parted ways with it, this M1 has had two other owners and has been kept in brilliant condition.

If you’re interested in buying it, you should know it comes with a complete history file, all taxes are paid for in the UK and, according to Silverstone Auctions, it drives superbly. If you want to view it before bidding on it, it will be available between Friday 30th October and Thursday, November 12th at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire. The auctioneers expect to get anything between £385,000 – £435,000 ($500,000 – $565,000) for it. Happy bidding.