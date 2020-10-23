Just recently, BMW announced its second collaboration between the M Division and a world-renowned artist. BMW M teamed up with Ronnie Fieg, founder and owner if Kith, to develop a one-off, bespoke BMW M4 Competition to match his classic Kith-inspired E30 BMW M3. The one-off M4 was made to match his E30 M3, which means it was painted in Cinnabar Red and given “Kith” embossing on the interior. Now, the collaboration goes even further, with a limited-edition BMW M4 Competition x Kith.

The BMW M4 Competition x Kith is a 150 unit, limited-production car designed to coincide with Fieg’s own one-off M4. But it’s not the first production run of a collaborative project between BMW M and an artist. BMW M recently worked with Futura 2000 to design an M2 Competition for a limited-run.

“This is not the first time BMW M GmbH has released a limited edition of one of our cars as part of an exclusive collaboration,” added Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH.

“The tie-up with Ronnie Fieg and Kith is a great opportunity for BMW M GmbH to bridge the gap between the original BMW M3 and our new BMW M4 Competition Coupé forthe sixth generation of this iconic model range. It also allows us to spread the word to an exciting new target group, as the lifestyle fashion scene transforms from a cultural phenomenon to a global way of life, bringing a new and very distinct brand of exclusivity to many different areas.”

While the BMW M4 Competition x Kith is inspired by Fieg’s one-off M4 and E30 M3, it does have some differences. For instance, the Roundel on the hood is unique, featuring an additional ring on the outside of the Roundel, colored in BMW M’s classic blue and red, with “Kith” lettering. This is an interesting touch because BMW has never modified its Roundel to accommodate another brand before but modifying logos is Kith’s specialty. Out back, replacing the “M4” logo is an M Division-inspired “Kith” logo, which features the classic M stripes.

Only three color options are available and they’re all frozen paint colors: Frozen Black, Frozen Brilliant White and Frozen Dark Silver. There’a an optional carbon fiber roof with a massive “Kith” logo, again with M-colored stripes, in case you’d like to showcase your special edition car to astronauts.

Inside, black Competition seats with blue and red accents dominate the cabin. Those seats also feature “Kith” embossing in the headrests. The same embossing can also be found on the center arm rest and the M-colored “Kith” logo is seen on the center console, under the gear lever.

Mechanically, this BMW M4 Competition x Kith is exactly the same as a standard M4 Comp. So it still uses a 3.0 liter twin-turbo I6 with 510 horsepower, an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. Only 150 models will be made and they will go on sale in July, 2021, but sold as 2022 model year cars, with an asking price of $109,250.