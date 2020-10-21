The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is in its first year on sale in the U.S., as a competitor to the likes of the Audi A3 Sedan or the A-Class sedan. So it was only natural that was also put through IIHS’ small overlap crash test and came out with good ratings. The video below shows exactly what happens in the case of a crash.

The small overlap crash test was introduced recently as part of the testing procedure from the IIHS as it was deemed that the previous format didn’t exactly cover all types of potential crashes. We’ve seen frontal and side crash tests for decades now, but not all accidents happen that way and. As a matter of fact, most of the hits are across uneven surfaces. That’s why the small overlap test is considered vital.

As you can see, the car is basically destroyed, but the occupants would survive, according to the IIHS. The Institute said: “The frontal and side curtain airbags worked well together to keep the head from coming close to any stiff structure or outside objects that could cause injury. The driver’s space was maintained well, and risk of injuries to the dummy’s legs and feet was low. The dummy’s position in relation to the door frame, steering wheel, and instrument panel after the crash test indicates that the driver’s survival space was maintained very well.”

The 2 Series Gran Coupe was rated ‘Good’ overall in almost all tests. In the front crash prevention test it was even considered ‘superior’ according to the IIHS tests. Therefore, it would be safe to assume that the new 2 Series Gran Coupe is a good fit in case you’re looking for protection in case of a crash.