The compact four-door model based on the BMW UKL architecture for vehicles with front-wheel drive celebrated its market launch in mid-March 2020. Therefore, it hit perhaps the worst time ever in recent decades. So with the COVID-19 pandemic in full display, car sales took a backseat.

So it’s expected that the yearly sales numbers on the 2 Series Gran Coupe to be on the lower side. Regardless of the current situation, we have now received some new photos from Slovenia showing the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe with M Performance Parts.

The factory tuning is usually based on the M Sport package and is presented on a white-painted vehicle. After all, the blacked out parts should be particularly eye-catching. This BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe shown comes with black kidneys, black rear spoiler lip, exterior mirror caps made of carbon fiber and a sports exhaust system including tailpipe trims with carbon sheathing.

Even before the market launch of the 2 Series Gran Coupe F44, BMW sold more than 400,000 Gran Coupes across all classes, worldwide. The four-door coupes have established themselves as a successful model within a very short period of time because they combine typical coupe elements, such as frameless doors, with the everyday practicality of a sedan.

Related:

In the case of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, the original plan called for around a third of the vehicles to be sold in Asia and Europe, and a quarter of all sales coming from the US market. How these numbers actually develop will depend much more on the effects of the corona pandemic than on the strengths and weaknesses of the vehicle.

For a direct comparison with the aftermarket parts, there are also some photos showing the same BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe F44 with M Sport package.

With its 306 hp turbo four-cylinder, the BMW M235i Gran Coupé will remain the most powerful F44 Gran Coupe for the foreseeable future. For now, a stronger model to rival the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is definitely not planned. In any case, the BMW M235i Gran Coupe does not lack power. The strongest four-cylinder engine built by BMW to date accelerates the 2 Series Gran Coupe from 0 to 100 in 4.9 seconds. Also, thanks to the M Performance Package, is even faster – 4.8 seconds.

(Photos: Žiga Intihar / BMW Slovenia | Source: BimmerToday]