This year might go down in history as one of the worst in the last century, but at least for some people it also came with good news. BMW announced that it will be making an M3 Touring based on the G80 platform and the Internet went up in flames. A lot of us have been expecting this car, so clearly the topic went viral in no time. Now the waiting game begins though, as BMW still has a lot of testing to complete still before the car can actually go on sale.

That’s why the video below features a BMW M3 Touring dressed up in full camo. This is a prototype of the car and it can be seen here heading to the Nurburgring for some proper testing. It’s important to note that, while we might be used to seeing these cars tested on the track, they are also tested in regular conditions, on public roads, to see how they behave as daily drivers.

As for what we can make out of the video, well let’s just say we’ve never seen such a stance on a Touring model before. The car looks aggressive, especially from the back and we can’t wait to put it to the test. The design won’t hold too many surprises for us, that’s for sure. The same goes for the specs as BMW will use the same 3.0 liter six-cylinder powerplant from the G80 M3 and G82 M4.

There are some bad news too. The U.S. will be left out of the M3 Touring party, for many reasons, including homologation costs. Also, there’s some talk going around that the wagon will only come in Competition guise, meaning it will only be offered with an automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. The manual is being left out. For now, nothing has been confirmed but we can’t wait to see what this car can do.