Back when the BMW M3 Touring was officially announced, my first thought, after the immediate jubilation of course, was that it would allow fans to forgive the grille. We’re beating a dead horse at this point but we can’t escape the fact that a huge percentage of the BMW fanbase (along with the rest of the sighted world) is displeased with this new M3 grille design, to say the least. However, the presence of the M3 Touring, with its awesome wagon body style, should make up for the funky new face.

In these new renderings, we get to see what the BMW M3 Touring might look like, now that we’ve also seen the new grille design. For the most part, this looks pretty accurate and, to be honest, quite good. Sure, its new mug is still there but if you can look past that, the M3 Touring could be one of the coolest looking cars on the market. It will certainly be the most aggressive looking wagon in the segment, as the RS4 Avant and AMG C63 Wagon are both relatively reserved by comparison.

We don’t know if there will be any powertrain changes for the Touring model. The M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe both get the same powertrain options; either 480 horsepower or 510 horsepower, either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and either a six-speed manual or eight-speed auto. Being that the M3 Touring will be a limited run car, it’s possible that BMW could limit the available options on it, to keep costs down. We’ve seen that happen before. So the M3 Touring could only be available in the most popular M3 spec, which is likely to be Competition (510 horsepower, automatic transmission) and all-wheel drive.

There’s no question that we all want BMW to make a rear-wheel drive, manual M3 wagon but we have to except that such a car might not be in the cards. Still, we’ll be happy that BMW makes it at all. Even if it had to come on this generation with that face.

[Photos: @zer.o.wt on Instagram]