2020 might be a horrible year in a number of ways, but we also got some good news in the last 10 months. One of them was the confirmation that an M3 Touring model is finally coming. This has been a crowd favorite for so long, nobody thought it would ever become reality. And yet, BMW decided for the new G8x platform to go all out and offer a long-roof version of the M3 at last. Unfortunately, not everyone will enjoy the perks of the extra room in the M3 Touring though.

The M3 Touring won’t be offered in the U.S. and that’s a bit disappointing. I know a lot of BMW fans have been asking for this body style for quite some time, but it looks like they won’t be able to buy one. And that’s truly a shame but I do understand the reasons behind this controversial decision though. The car would have to be homologated in the US and considering how much that costs and how many cars BMW expects to sell stateside, I guess the math didn’t add up.

It truly is heartbreaking as the M3 Touring will most likely look exactly like the rendering at hand here, done by X-Tomi Design. It may get a different launch color but the details will remain the same. The huge grilles will dominate the front end, we’ll get the same air vents on the front fenders, the M-style side mirrors are also there while the flared rear arches will attract a lot of attention too. Seeing four tailpipes on the rear bumper, under that tailgate, will definitely make a strong impact.

European customers are probably happy looking at this picture and getting their checkbooks ready. They too received some bad news this week though, as we reported the M3 Touring will only be offered in the top spec. That means it will only be available as a Competition model, coming with all-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox.

The good news is that you get the full 510 HP out of the 3-liter straight six but you won’t be able to row your own gears. I know we’re nitpicking now, complaining about this and that, but the truth of the matter is BMW could’ve just as easily said no to the entire thing and leave the prospect of a wagon M3 as a distant dream. Now that it’s coming, we should just take what we can get while we can, before EVs take over the world.