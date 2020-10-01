The Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the Lamborghini Urus will always have targets painted on their backs. The reason is pretty simple: whenever someone claims to be the best at something, everyone else will try to prove the opposite. It’s the same in the automotive world and since the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is supposed to be the Rolls-Royce of SUVs, the target on its back is getting pretty big.

Lamborghini claims that their Urus is the fastest SUV on the planet. But, these two luxury cars are completely different breeds. Sure, they both have huge engines under the hood and seemingly limitless amounts of power but they do cater to completely different demographics. Whereas the Cullinan, even in Black Badge clothes, wants to offer you comfort and luxury above all else, the Lambo is a bit more rumbustious and definitely the athlete between the two.

Therefore, this race could only have one winner. If the two cars were to challenge each other for a 1,000-mile drive, in order to see which is more comfortable at the end, or maybe went off-road (as the Cullinan is quite good in unfavorable conditions) this video might’ve had a different outcome. Since that’s not the case, there’s no point in even hoping that the Cullinan could win.

As for the specs, the Lamborghini Urus uses a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 making 650 HP and 850 Nm of torque. All that power goes to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox and allows the Urus to reach 100 km/h from standstill in 3.6 seconds.

The Cullinan Black Badge on the other hand is rated at 590 HP and the same 800 Nm of torque the standard Cullinan has. It is also good for a 0 to 100 km/h time of 5.1 seconds and a limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).