Following the extensive updates for the 7 Series and upper-end X models, the 3 Series and 8 Series lineups now also get complemented with the 48-volt mild hybrid diesel powertrains from November 2020. The benefits of the already widespread 48-volt mild hybrid technology have already been demonstrated countless times in daily use. Especially when employed in diesel engine, this type of electrification helps significantly reduce the overall fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

After the 730d/740d (including LWB and xDrive models) and the range-topping X models under the 30d and 40d variants were updated with the 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder MHEV diesel engine during the summer model revision measure program, it is now the rightful turn of the 3 Series and 8 Series model families to receive the new powerplant.

We are talking about the straight-six BMW B57 diesel engines fitted with TwinPower Turbo technology and the 48-volt integrated start generator, that delivers a peak output of 8 kW / 11 PS (11 hp). It’s worth mentioning that in the 3 Series, the high-end B57 variant is already powering the M340d xDrive versions in both Sedan and Touring versions.

This fall update eyes the 330d and 330d xDrive model variants, which from November 2020, will boast an increased output of 210 kW / 286 PS (282 hp), 15 kW / 21 PS (21 hp) more than in the previous version, rated at 195 kW / 265 PS (261 hp).

Further consistent benefits in the areas of optimized functioning and engine response are brought by the dual-stage turbocharging process on the twin-scroll turbocharger, the piezo injectors with up to 10 injections per power cycle and an increased High Precision Injection technology with a maximum pressure of 2,700 bar.

The new 330d variants generates a higher peak torque of 650 Nm (+30 Nm compared to the outgoing model), readily available between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm. Also, the car sprints to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds (+0.2 seconds improvement).

In the case of the 8 Series family, it is the 840d xDrive version that gets updated with this revision measure. Beginning with November 2020, the new 840d xDrive models offered for the Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe bodies will be powered by the enhanced B57, 3.0-liter diesel unit developing 250 kW / 340 PS (335 hp).

The gain in output over the preceding engine generation equipping the 840d xDrive up to now amount to 15 kW / 20 PS (20 hp). The engine cycle is further optimized thanks to the multi-stage turbocharging M TwinPower Turbo technology, the 48-volt mild hybrid technology and the variable turbine geometry.

Thus, the new 840d xDrive develops a maximum torque of 700 Nm, available between 1,750 and 2,250 rpm, while the acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h takes just 4.8 seconds, marking an overall improvement of 0.1 seconds over the outgoing version.

Furthermore, both the new 330d and the 840d are fitted with trailblazing exhaust gas treatment technology, which comprises the diesel oxidation catalytic converter and an SCR (selective catalytic reducer) coating on the diesel particulate filter (DPF).

Furthermore, the NOx emissions are effectively minimized by means of a a second metering unit, that is additionally integrated at the outlet of the engine-proximate SCR system. In this way, the new 330d and 330d xDrive models manages to obtain CO2 emission levels between 116 and 132 g/km.

In the case of the high-end 840d xDrive models, analysis show figures 146 and 159 g/km when it comes to total CO2 emissions.