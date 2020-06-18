The BMW 7 Series will benefit from the qualities on mild hybrid electrification when the new 730d and 740d versions will be added to the lineup starting July 2020.

The new diesel variants of the 7 Series luxury flagship are powered by extensively reengineered straight-six engines which are now fitted with 48-volt starter generators. The mild hybrid system supports the powerplant and relieves some of the physical stress during the functioning. The 48-volt mild hybrid electric generator also provides a power boost of of 8 kW / 11 PS (11 hp).

An important update is addressed to the new 730d, 730Ld, 730d xDrive and 730Ld xDrive quartet of diesels. The BMW TwinPower Turbo B57 powerplant boasts a significant increase of 15 kW / 21 PS (21 hp) compared to the outgoing variant.

If the former 730d delivered a peak output of 195 kW / 265 PS (261 hp), the new electrified diesel unit is now good for 210 kW / 286 PS (282 hp). The increase in peak torque is equally significant, with the new figure topping 650 Nm (a 30 Nm increase compared to the outgoing engine variant), available between 1,500 rpm and 2,500 rpm.

The performance increase is possible thanks to the new dual-stage turbocharging with variable intake geometry and the higher direct injection pressure of 2,700 bar for the commonrail system.

The engine optimization measures that were undertaken also ensure a low combined consumption for the 30d variants of the 7 Series, which are ranging between 4.7 l/100 km and 5.1 l/100 km.

The acceleration times are also further improved by around 0.2 seconds. Now, the rear-driven 730d sprints to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, while the 730d xDrive is even faster with a time of 5.6 seconds.

The new 740d xDrive and 740Ld xDrive variants are equally engaging. Available solely in all-wheel drive configuration, the range-topping diesel variants of the 7 Series are now more powerful than ever.

The new I6 diesel powerplants boast a 15 kW / 20 PS (20 hp) increase to a new maximum output of 250 kW / 340 PS (335 hp). The peak torque is as well improved by 20 Nm to 700 Nm, available between 1,750 rpm and 2,250 rpm.

Besides the 48-volt mild hybrid technology, the B57 unit powering the new 40d versions also comprises the multi-stage turbocharging with variable intake geometry and the high-pressure Common Rail direct injection system.

These technical solutions have multiple benefits both on the tractive power and the efficient engine operation. The new 740d xDrive accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in 5.0 seconds, shorter by 0.2 seconds compared to the outgoing model. In addition, there are also gains on the side of fuel efficiency, as the overall consumption now drops by around 0.4 liters/100 kilometers.

Furthermore, both the 30d and 40d feature state-of-the-art exhaust gas after-treatment. As part of the BMW BluePerformance technology, the cutting-edge straight-six diesel engines employ a diesel oxidation particulate filter and an SCR coating on the diesel particulate filter.

For cutting down NOx emissions as much as possible, a second dosage unit was added at the outlet of the Selective Catalytic Reducer (SCR) in the close vicinity of the engine. Thus, the two engines are now fully compliant with the stringent EURO 6d emission standard.

Besides the new efficiency-optimized I6 diesel powerplants, the new 7 Series will also host new technical equipment in the form of the Integral Active Steering, which becomes available for all engine variants starting with July 2020.

The optional Integral Active Steering system combines a variable front axle transmission ratio with targeted active steering of the rear wheels. The clever rear-axle steering system is certain to improve both driving dynamics and the maneuvering capabilities at speeds below 3 km/h.

The visual appeal of the 7 Series will be further enhanced by the new Phytonic Blue and BMW Individual Frozen Bluestone metallic exterior paintwork. The premium atmosphere aboard the Bavarian luxury sedan will become even more exquisite thanks to the attractive BMW Individual Smoke White/Night Blue/Black Merino full-grain leather upholstery and the new BMW Individual leather steering wheel.