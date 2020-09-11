When one thinks of a Rolls-Royce, the thought that it may have too little power never or seldom pops up. The thing is, no matter what kind of Rolls you’re driving, you’ll probably have more than enough power at your disposal, at any time. The company itself is aware of that and offers you a ‘Power Reserve’ meter instead of a rev counter. That should put things into perspective. But what if you actually do want more juice?

Continue Reading Below

Well, there are some options out there, but the offer is rather limited. That’s because of two reasons: One. These cars usually have more than enough power and Two. Very few people ‘tune’ a Rolls-Royce. It’s nice to know that you can do it though, if you actually want to.

The guys from VFEngineering are probably the latest name to be thrown into the ‘Rolls-Royce tuning hat’. They announced a power kit for the Cullinan earlier this week, that takes the total output to 663 HP.

That’s 100 extra horsepower over the standard figure. It’s really not that much but it’s bound to make a difference. The torque figure of the 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo mill also goes up by 110 lb-ft to 737 lb-ft or roughly 1,000 Nm in the metric system. Those new numbers should allow the Cullinan to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds, as if the stock 5.7-second dash wouldn’t be enough for a tank of this size.

The best part about this kit is that it costs, well, probably change for the ones who can afford such a car. At $3,995 this upgrade probably costs less than a different set of wheels for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan or a fancier option of some sort for the interior. If you’re into more than just extra power, there are other options out there too, as the guys from VFEngineering are limiting themselves to just power increases.